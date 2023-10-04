A Fiery Halloween Light Show Set to ‘Toxicity’ by System of a Down

In what has become an annual Halloween tradition, the creative Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows decorated his home with thousands of sound-responsive lights and set the whole thing to the System of a Down song “Toxicity”. As in years before, BetGeorges programmed angry looking pumpkins to sing the lead, while fireworks burst alongside.

I decided to go a little “old school” in this video with the focus on lights and fire

He also programmed the system to perform the Asking Alexandria song “When the Lights Come On”.

Recent Posts