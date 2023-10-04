A Fiery Halloween Light Show Set to ‘Toxicity’ by System of a Down

In what has become an annual Halloween tradition, the creative Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows decorated his home with thousands of sound-responsive lights and set the whole thing to the System of a Down song “Toxicity”. As in years before, BetGeorges programmed angry looking pumpkins to sing the lead, while fireworks burst alongside.

I decided to go a little “old school” in this video with the focus on lights and fire

He also programmed the system to perform the Asking Alexandria song “When the Lights Come On”.