Kit Harington Takes Anderson Cooper on a Tour of the Game of Thrones Warehouse Where All Props Are Kept

During an interview with the long-running CBS show 60 Minutes, guest Kit Harington took host Anderson Cooper on a tour of the warehouse where all of the props, masks, and costumes from Game of Thrones are stored from show to show. Among the items that Harington pointed out included soldiers who died in battle, horse heads, Bran’s wheelchair, a number of weapons, coats of armor belonging to some of the show’s most iconic characters, and the decapitated head of Ned Stark (from Season One).

As part of Cooper’s multi-part series regarding the final season of the show, he allowed himself to be transformed into a White Walker.