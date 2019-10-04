A Tour of the BMW Motorcycle Plant in Berlin-Spandau

A zooming episode of the Free Documentary series Exceptional Engineering takes a look at the BMW plant in Berlin-Spandau that make their legendary motorcycles. The documentary focuses on the creation of an amazing BMW S1000RR superbike, as well as BMW’s precise engineering, the extensive test driving and the pride in which every vehicle is made.

The BMW plant in Berlin-Spandau has been one of the most important international locations in motorcycle construction for 47 years. Two-wheelers made here are traded worldwide. The product range of the Bavarian automobile manufacturer includes a variety of models, including agile cross-bikes, sporty cruisers, and eco-friendly electric motorcycles.

via The Awesomer