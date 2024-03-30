Fascinating Timelapse of an Elaborate Toucan Being Carved Out of a Single Block of Ice

Chainsaw artist Ryan Cook captured his process of carving an elaborate toucan out of a single block of ice in a fascinating one-minute timelapse. The award-winning carve, which took place at the High on Ice Winter Festival in Fort Saint John, British Columbia, actually took about two hours to complete.

I did this Carve in 2 hours in the quick carve Competition at the high on ice festival in Fort Saint John. This Toucan was a fun carve to push the strength of the ice carving ice out of a single ICE block

