A Solar Powered Sound Installation Located in the Middle of the Desert That Only Plays Toto’s ‘Africa’

Namibian-German artist Max Siedentopf has created “TOTO FOREVER”, an apt solar powered, six-speaker sound installation located in the middle of the Namib desert. In keeping with the theme, the system is only programmed to play one song repeatedly“Africa” aka “the internet’s favorite song”.

Set in the Namib desert, which is …the oldest desert in Africa but the world, I set up a sound installation which pays tribute to probably the most popular song of the last four decades. The sound installation consists of 6 speakers which are attached to an MP3 player that only has one song on it – Toto’s Africa. The song is put on loop and the installation runs on solar batteries to keep Toto going for all eternity.

via BBC, Boing Boing




