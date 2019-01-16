A Solar Powered Sound Installation Located in the Middle of the Desert That Only Plays Toto’s ‘Africa’

Namibian-German artist Max Siedentopf has created “TOTO FOREVER”, an apt solar powered, six-speaker sound installation located in the middle of the Namib desert. In keeping with the theme, the system is only programmed to play one song repeatedly – “Africa” aka “the internet’s favorite song”.

Set in the Namib desert, which is …the oldest desert in Africa but the world, I set up a sound installation which pays tribute to probably the most popular song of the last four decades. The sound installation consists of 6 speakers which are attached to an MP3 player that only has one song on it – Toto’s Africa. The song is put on loop and the installation runs on solar batteries to keep Toto going for all eternity.