A Pampered Sulcata Tortoise Is Dressed Up in Cute Little Outfits That Match Her Adoring Humans

Kasey Kuchinski, 33, and Daniel Rodriguez, 33, from Sonoma, California, USA, got the idea of dressing up their four-year-old pet tortoise after spotting an Instagram trend of families in matching outfits. Ethel, a 20lb Sulcata tortoise is very pampered, has countless different outfits for every occasion.