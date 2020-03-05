A Pampered Sulcata Tortoise Is Dressed Up in Cute Little Outfits That Match Her Adoring Humans

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A pampered sulcata tortoise named Ethel who is “waited on hand and claw” by her adoring and very creative humans Kasey Cauliflower and Daniel Rodriguez. The trio lives in Sonoma, California and enjoys dressing up in coordinating outfits while going out for a walk, on an adventure or even just at home for a spa day or a bit of yoga.