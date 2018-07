A post shared by Scott Beale (@scottbeale) on Jul 17, 2018 at 4:48pm PDT

On a recent trip to Morningside Heights in Manhattan, I stopped by Tom’s Restaurant, which was used as the exterior of Monk’s Café, where many ridiculous conversations took place on Seinfeld.

Tom’s Restaurant was also the inspiration for the 1987 Suzanne Vega song “Tom’s Diner”. Vega grew up in the neighborhood and used to eat breakfast at Tom’s Restaurant before taking the subway to work.