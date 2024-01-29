A Clever 1990 Mashup That Combines Suzanne Vega’s ‘Tom’s Diner’ With ‘I Dream of Jeannie’

Comedian Mark Jonathan Davis created a very clever mashup in 1990 that combined the highly recognizable Suzanne Vega song “Tom’s Diner” with lyrics about the classic sitcom I Dream of Jeannie. The resulting parody was featured on The Doctor Demento Show and was used as a promo for the Nickelodeon adult programming Nick at Night, among other things.

Since it first blinked on to the scene in 1990, “Jeannie’s Diner” has been a popular novelty song on radio stations around the nation and on The Dr. Demento Show, and it was included on the 1991 Suzanne Vega compilation album “Tom’s Album.” The parody was also showcased on Nick At Nite in this 1994 “I Dream Of Jeannie” music video promo spot, produced by Agi Fodor, directed by Barney Miller, and art directed by Steve Thomas.

The mashup featured Marilyn E. Whitelaw on lead vocals and Davis as Major Tony Nelson.

