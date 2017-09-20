Laughing Squid

The Thrilling First Trailer For Tomb Raider Features Alicia Vikander As Lara Croft

Warner Bros. released the thrilling first trailer for Tomb Raider, the upcoming action adventure film directed by Roar Uthaug and based on Crystal Dynamics‘ 2013 video game of the same name. Alicia Vikander plays Lara Croft in the new movie that follows her as she sets out on an adventure to save humanity by closing an ancient tomb that houses the tomb of “the mother of death.” Lara Croft is set to raid theaters on March 16th, 2018.

Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father disappeared.


