Tom Waits Tuesdays, Denver Artist Draws Uniquely Detailed Portraits of the Artist on a Weekly Basis

Denver artist Travis Hetman has created a wonderful Tuesday tradition during which he releases a new detailed graphite sketch of Tom Waits in a unique iterations and/or form. Calling the series “Tom Waits Tuesdays“, Hetman uses existing photographs, album covers, movie scenes and of course, Waits’ prolific lyrics to complement, adorn and/or mash together to make every sketch one-of-a-kind.

I’m usually in my studio painting, drawing, and or listening to Tom Waits. I find much inspiration for my work in the existential realm and mostly it can be understood by something Franz Kafka said: “In man’s struggle against the world, bet on the world.

The Leon Art Gallery in Denver will be showing Hetman’s sketches from June 5 through June 12, 2018

We’re super excited to be doing a week-long pop up exhibition of Travis Hetman’s “Tom Waits Tuesdays”, which will feature limited edition prints of all 35 original drawings he has created over the past year, as well as a few more exciting surprises. Tuesday, June 5th through Tuesday, June 12th.

While on a recent roadtrip, Scott and I happened to catch a really interesting interview with Hetman by Stephanie Wolf for the NPR radio station WBUR.

So Denver artist Travis Hetman is obsessed with Tom Waits — obsessed to the point that he started something called "Tom Waits Tuesday." What's that you ask? Listen to my story that @hereandnow aired today to find out: https://t.co/eNNt20jqTv. — Stephanie Wolf (@StephRWolf) May 21, 2018

