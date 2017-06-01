Laughing Squid

Tom Arnold Answers Questions About His Life While Eating Progressively Spicy Wings

On a highly combustible episode of the First We Feast series, Hot Ones, comedian Tom Arnold chatted with host Sean Evans about his life while eating progressively spicy wings.

Comedian Tom Arnold has been through it all: a high-profile public divorce from Roseanne Barr, a harrowing season of “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here,” and all the slings and arrows of Hollywood life. But could the Hot Ones challenge be his most daunting foe yet? Find out as Tom takes on some hot questions and even hotter wings with Sean Evans, sharing some top-shelf anecdotes about True Lies, Steven Seagal, and DMX along the way.

Tom Arnold Melts Down While Eating Spicy Wings

