While trying to film a cute scene with her toddler nephew, a woman named Shannon was taken off guard when the little boy caught a glimpse of a dragonfly and asked if it was a baby helicopter. Shannon asked him to repeat what he said and he more firmly stated that the dragonfly looked like a baby helicopter.

