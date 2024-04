Tiny Turtles Riding Tiny Skateboards

There’s an adorable trend on TikTok about all things turtles. This is known as Turtle-Tok, a place where people post the wonderful things that their pet turtles and tortoises do. One such activity is putting these tiny terrapins on tiny skateboards to see them race around. Several can go fairly quickly, while others go a bit slower. Either way, everyone seems to be having fun.

via Boing Boing