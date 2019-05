Video game editor Chanbahni very cleverly reimagined footage from the Westminster Dog Show by replacing the canine in the scene with a teeny tiny Shrek that successfully completed the agility course in record time.

Shrek absolutely destroys Westminster agility championship

Chanbahni also imagined other characters such as Pikachu and a rather “janky-looking” Sonic the Hedgehog running the very same course.

