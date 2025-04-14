A Tiny Narrow Store Wedged in an Alley Between Two Larger Buildings in New York City

Suzi Siegel of Tiny New York visited an incredibly tiny and narrow shop that appears to be wedged in an alley between two larger buildings in the West Village neighborhood of New York City. Quite amusingly, the address to this store is 183 1/8 West 10th Street. Siegel said that it was this location that inspired her to write her book, Tiny New York: The Smallest Things in the Biggest City.

The idea for Tiny New York the book came from this. A sliver of an alleyway between two buildings someone transformed into a place for commerce. Cuz Tiny does more with less. Tiny hustles. Tiny isn’t cute. It’s tough.

The location previously housed a Laura Lobdell jewelry store, but at present, the store is more or less a smoke shop.