Tiny Disturbing Glow in the Dark Human Hand Finger Puppets by Archie McPhee

Online novelty retailer Archie McPhee has just released a new glow in the dark version of their original Finger Hands featuring disturbing vinyl finger puppets shaped like tiny human hands.

Our Finger Hands are almost perfect, but as many sharp-eyed fans have pointed out, you can’t really see them in the dark. Problem solved! Glow-in-the-Dark Finger Hands are perfect for intense dance parties, black light mischief and doing tiny high-fives in secret with your friends. This set of two soft vinyl finger puppets fits snugly on the end of your fingers and look like tiny glowing hands. To activate their glow-in-the-dark power, hold the hands up to a light source and charge them! Each is 2-3/4” tall and is translucently green in color. Comes with a right hand and a left hand.