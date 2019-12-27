Lexington, Kentucky Burrito Joint Builds Tiny Version of Their Restaurant Designed Exclusively for Squirrels

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

photo via GirlsGirlsGirls Burritos

GirlsGirlsGirls Burritos in Lexington, Kentucky built an adorable miniature version of their restaurant designed for a squirrel clientele (although other small creatures were welcome). The menu consisted of fully vegan offerings appropriate to a sciurine digestive system – peanut puree, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, acorns, and a variety of different nut butters.

We cooked up a bunch of squirrely vegan bureets and quesadillas, delivered them (on our bikes, of course) to the new mini-restaurant, cut the ribbon, and let our little buddies chow down.

The drinks (for humans) were supplied by Country Boy Brewing, West Sixth Brewing, and Ale-8-One.

