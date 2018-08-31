TINK, A Wonderful CGI Animated Short Featuring a Fabulously Noisy Rube Goldberg Style Machine

“TINK” is an absolutely wonderful CGI animated short by UK based digital production team Mr. Kaplin that features a Rube Goldberg-esque machine with all the bells and whistles. The film also sports a pleasantly noisy soundtrack by Box of Toys Audio. Like several of their other films, TINK began as an experiment in animation.

Tink is a studio project that evolved from a series of animations experiments we created in April 2018. Drawing on elements of these animations and what we’d learnt over the month we created a warehouse of experiments that was brought to life with sound design by our friends at Box of Toys.