Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

A Wonderful Tribute to the Pioneering Bassist Tina Weymouth of ‘Talking Heads’ and ‘Tom Tom Club’

by on

Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame put together a wonderful inductee tribute to the incomparable Tina Weymouth, the pioneering bassist, producer, and founder of two really influential bands, Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club. The documentary alternates historical footage with live interviews featuring Weymouth, husband Chris Frantz, and others who have known or known of Weymouth for a long time.

When you look at the band visually it’s very striking and even though David Byrne is the lead singer and generally you would focus on a lead singer, I’m telling you that the men were all looking at Tina and I believe that the women were looking at Tina too because they start thinking, ‘well jeez you mean women can actually be in rock bands?’.

Tina Weymouth Tribute Film


Follow us on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved