A Series of Mesmerizing Timelapses Showing Cargo Ships Moving In and Out of Ports Around the World

SeaTube is a wonderful YouTube channel that showcases mesmerizing timelapse videos set to calming music that show giant cargo ships as they arrive into and depart from seaports around the world. Included in this series is an afternoon departure from Port Elizabeth, an arrival at the Port of Oakland, a departure from Rotterdam, Netherlands, an arrival at Altamira, Mexico, a departure from Charleston and an arrival in Bremerhaven, Germany, just to name a few.
via MetaFilter