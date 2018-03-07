A Stunning Timelapse of the Entire Universe Over 13 Billion Years as Described by Four Iconic Narrators

John D. Boswell aka “Melodysheep“ has created a stunning 10 minute timelapse about how the entire universe developed over the course of 13.8 billion years. Against this stunning visual, Boswell provided a mesmerizing soundtrack, which included a seamless mashup of four iconic narrators – Morgan Freeman, Brian Cox, Carl Sagan and Sir David Attenborough – calmly explaining how it all came into place.

On a cosmic time scale, human history is as brief as the blink of an eye. By compressing all 13.8 billion years of time into a 10 minute scale, this video shows just how young we truly are, and just how ancient and vast our universe us. Starting with the big bang and culminating in the appearance of homo sapiens, this experience follows the unfolding of time at 22 million years per second, adhering closely to current scientific understanding.