A Mesmerizing Timelapse of a Cheerful Sunflower Blooming Over the Course of 10 Days

Neil Bromhall (previously) of the Oxford, England plant identification database Right Plants created a mesmerizing timelapse that shows the blooming of a cheerful sunflower over the course of ten days. The flower was filmed under controlled circumstances within his studio.

Sunflower time lapse Filmed by Neil Bromhall. Filmed in my studio over 10 days. I use studio flash to get an even exposure during the day and night. Shot on Nikon D500 35mm cameras Each pulse of rings of stamens opening takes a day.