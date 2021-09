Mesmerizing Timelapse of a Spider Spinning a Web

Dina Oreno captured a rather mesmerizing timelapse of a spider busily spinning a web on what looks to be her back porch. The nimble arachnid easily swung back and forth upon the silk, creating a rather large orb weave so as to catch as much prey as possible.

Of course, what goes up, must always come down.

