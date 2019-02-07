A Remarkable Six Minute Timelapse Showing a Single Cell Zygote Developing Into an Alpine Newt Tadpole

Dutch filmmaker Jan van IJken (previously) has created “Becoming”, amazing timelapse footage capturing a single cell Alpine newt zygote as it develops, turning it into a multi-cell banana colored tadpole that sprouts tiny legs as it matures over the course of six minutes.

