An Absolutely Stunning Timelapse of a Brilliantly Glowing Antarctic Aurora Australis Over the South Pole

Filmmaker Martin Heck of Timestorm Films (previously) has captured hard-won footage of the absolutely gorgeous Aurora Australis taken from the Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station in an absolutely frigid environment. As Heck indicates, the aurora could only be seen under very particular conditions, but resulting timelapse is beautiful beyond words.

The South Pole is one of the coldest, driest and harshest places on earth. The Aurora Australis can be seen together with the core of the Milkyway only here in Antarctica. Temperatures below -70°C/-95°F during the polar night are not uncommon. Together with strong winds and exceptional aridity, this is one of the hardest places to shoot…