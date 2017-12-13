TIMBER is an animated short film, created by Nils Hedinger , about a group of freezing logs who realize that their own bodies are the only fuel that they have for warmth. Things get out of control, when they begin sacrificing each other to the fire.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!