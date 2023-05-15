Drivers Try to Break Record for the Tightest Parallel Park

Will Chandler, Callum McIntyre, and Scott Mansell of Overdrive attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the tightest parallel park of 8 cm (3.15 inches), which Chinese stunt driver Han Yue set in 2014.

The trio took turns whipping the car into a tight space, with Mansell almost reaching the record but not quite.

I’m in the zone let me try the world record we’re at 20 centimeters bigger than the car we need to bring that down to eight centimeters I’m gonna do that now Callum and I had failed at the 20 centimeter Gap. ….oh failed attempt.

via The Awesomer