Vintage Tiffany Stained Glass Lampshade Cookies

British design historian Ella Hawkins baked a beautiful batch of cookies that feature near perfect reproductions of vintage Tiffany lamps from the early 1900s. Hawkins handpainted each cookie with gel food colourings mixed with vodka and finished the details in royal icing. Each design is inspired by actual authentic Tiffany lamps.

Inspired by Tiffany Studios lamps created between 1902 and 1932. Designs represented in the set include (from left to right): Lotus, Apple Blossom, Laburnum, Dragonfly, Wisteria, and Pond Lily.

