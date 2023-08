How Tiffany Lamps Are Constructed



Process Discovery captured wonderful footage showing how Tiffany lamps are constructed. Each piece of glass is cut by hand, dried, arranged onto a mold, and connected with a molten metal outline. The result is the iconic stained glass look of the classic originals.

How to make this art glass into a lamp? How to make stained glass look brand new. We’ll discover the timeless allure of Tiffany glass designed by Louis Tiffany and antique craftsmanship.