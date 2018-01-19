Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

TIDE, A Parody Documentary Addressing the Tide Pod Challenge Plague Sweeping Across the Nation

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Reality Check Films has created TIDE, a very realistic documentary parody that very effectively cuts in scenes from the real Netflix series Dope and addresses the popularity of the Tide Pod Challenge that’s sweeping across the nation. Filmed from the perspective of the police and the pod dealers, TIDE offers a gritty look behind the scenes of this inexplicable pandemic.

Just in case this challenge sounds like a good idea to you, think again.

via reddit

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy