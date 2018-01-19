TIDE, A Parody Documentary Addressing the Tide Pod Challenge Plague Sweeping Across the Nation

Reality Check Films has created TIDE, a very realistic documentary parody that very effectively cuts in scenes from the real Netflix series Dope and addresses the popularity of the Tide Pod Challenge that’s sweeping across the nation. Filmed from the perspective of the police and the pod dealers, TIDE offers a gritty look behind the scenes of this inexplicable pandemic.

A new drug pandemic has been sweeping the globe. Watch the trailer now on YouTube at https://t.co/ScxpRTv2AJ #tidedoc #tidepods #documentry pic.twitter.com/OxBluGazsK — Reality Check Documentarys (@RealityDocs) January 18, 2018

Just in case this challenge sounds like a good idea to you, think again.

via reddit