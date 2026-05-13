Tia Carrere Joins Middle Aged Jam Band for a Powerhouse Cover of Pat Benatar’s ‘Heartbreaker’

Actress Tia Carrere joined the Middle Aged Jam Band to perform a powerhouse cover of the badass Pat Benatar song “Heartbreaker”, with vocal talent in spades.

‘Heartbreaker’ TIA CARRERE & Middle Aged Dad Jam Band

Band member Ken Marino noticed that drummer David Wain was looking and smelling extra spiffy for Carrere’s arrival.

Marino: David, why are you dressed like that? Wain: I’m just getting ready to do the video that we’re doing. Marino: Okay. Because Tia Carrera is coming, right? Wain: Tira Carrera is coming today?

Middle Aged Jam Band previously played the classic Rick Springfield song “Jessie’s Girl” with Pat Benatar’s husband, Neil Girardo, on lead guitar. Girardo had produced the song for Springfield in 1981.