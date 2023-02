A Striking Boomwhacker Cover of ‘Thunderstruck’

HarvardTHUD, a group of talented¬†Harvard¬†undergraduate percussionists, performed a striking cover of the classic AC/DC song “Thunderstruck” on various colorful boomwhackers. The arrangement was composed by student and band member Bella Pignataro.

You’ve been THUDderstruck!

Here’s the original version of the song.