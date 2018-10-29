Laughing Squid

An Adorable Three Year Old Girl Belts Out the Lyrics to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ While Sitting in Her Car Seat

An adorable three-year old named Holly Lee, who was clad in pink and sitting in her car seat, gleefully belted out the lyrics to the iconic Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody” in anticipation of the Freddie Mercury film of the same name. While Holly performed the song in its entirety, she did so with a bit of assistance from her very amused mum.

Sassy Holly Lee, three, shows she’s got a kind of magic as she’s filmed singing the Queen hit and headbanging when the guitar kicks in. …Mum Charlene McMahon …says the young star sings it numerous times a day and is desperate to see the new Bohemian Rhapsody film which hit cinemas this week.



