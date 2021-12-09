Hot Wheels Car With Camera Shoots POV Footage of a Giant Track That Spans Three Stories of a House

Record-setting toy filmmakers 5MadMovieMakers built a giant Hot Wheels track that spanned the entirety of a three-story house. The project took nine days to build and is 290 feet long. They documented the enormity of this build with a Hot Wheels car equipped with a camera that shot POV footage of the track.

The track was all laid out on filming day and worked in 10 sections; cuts have been used to make the experience continuous. The lift hill was powered by a drill which could be activated remotely. The string pulled a “catch car” behind the camera car, though it didn’t quite work around the bend uphill.

Here’s some behind-the-scenes footage of the build.