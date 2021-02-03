Laughing Squid

Filmmakers Break Guinness World Record for the Most Loop-the-Loops on a Hot Wheels Track With Ten Loops

Toy filmmakers 5MadMovieMakers broke the established Guinness World Record for the “Most Loop-the-Loops in a Hot Wheels Track” with a toy car that performed ten amazing loops without interruption on a single, consecutive track.

Toy car completes ten loops in a row for the world record. Filmed with a GoPro Hero 8 Black, Runcam 5 Orange, and iPhone SE. Special thanks to Liam Timoti for the suggestion and Andrew Cobb for putting the car down the track.

The previous record was eight loops as set by John Flanagan and his father Brian on October 3, 2020.


