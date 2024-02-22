Three Pigs Try to Join Their Human on the Couch

Ryan Phillips of the Life With Pigs Farm Sanctuary in Williamsburg, Virginia, was resting on the couch, when a pair of pigs decided to join him. After everyone got comfy, a third pig tried to join the group, causing a bit of noisy chaos to break out. Eventually, Phillips had to give up his spot to maintain the peace.

How do you fit three pigs and one human on a couch? A takes a little pushing, a lot of noise, and a complete lack of cooperation. Oh and a little luck.

The Trio Usually Gets Along

via Boing Boing