Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

A Confident Three Legged Dog in Colorado Walks Upright on His Hind Legs Like a Human

by on

An incredibly confident three-legged dog named Dexter who lives in Ouray, Colorado adorably walks upright whenever he needs to get from one place to another. Dexter is a 6 year old Brittany spaniel who was hit by a truck in 2016 when he was just a puppy. Both his front legs were damaged and one had to be amputated. Despite this incredible trauma, Dexter learned how to walk again, albeit a bit differently than he had before and with a greater zest for life.

Taught myself to walk again after my accident, … I love squirrels, chasing chipmunks, not the cone of shame, my family, rabbits who live under the porch, mountains of Colorado, and walking on my back legs!


Host your WordPress site with Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved