A Confident Three Legged Dog in Colorado Walks Upright on His Hind Legs Like a Human

An incredibly confident three-legged dog named Dexter who lives in Ouray, Colorado adorably walks upright whenever he needs to get from one place to another. Dexter is a 6 year old Brittany spaniel who was hit by a truck in 2016 when he was just a puppy. Both his front legs were damaged and one had to be amputated. Despite this incredible trauma, Dexter learned how to walk again, albeit a bit differently than he had before and with a greater zest for life.

Taught myself to walk again after my accident, … I love squirrels, chasing chipmunks, not the cone of shame, my family, rabbits who live under the porch, mountains of Colorado, and walking on my back legs!