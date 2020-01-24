A Cleverly Designed Computer Repair Tool Kit Shaped Like Mjölnir, The Mighty Hammer of Thor

The wonderfully creative David Delisle of Dave’s Geeky Ideas (previously) has created a very cleverly designed computer repair kit shaped like Mjölnir aka The Mighty Hammer of Thor. A long flashlight creates the Hammer’s handle, while the boxy head opens up to reveal the tools necessary for most small repairs. This mighty tool kit can be purchased through Amazon.

Thor son of Odin is the ultimate Avenger in the Marvel Comics superhero universe. He is the Asgardian God of Thunder and possess an enchanted hammer, Mjolnir, that grants him special powers. Now you can be Thor with the Thor’s Hammer tool kit. Put your best handyman skills to work as you fix, make, create, and amaze your friends and family. Something just break, no problem, pull out your Mjolnir hammer set and get to work.

Is it magic or is it science? To Thor, they’re the same thing.

Your ancestors called it magic and you call it science. Well, I come from a place where they’re one in the same thing.

Thanks Chip Beale!