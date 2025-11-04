Tom Bailey and Alannah Currie of Thompson Twins Share How ‘Hold Me Now’ Was Based on a Real Event

For the music series Why This Song?, musicians Tom Bailey and Alannah Currie of Thompson Twins spoke separately about their mega 1983 hit “Hold Me Now”. The song, which captures the heartache of a breakup and makeup, was based on a real incident that happened between the two.

It actually is about something that really happened. You know, that we had uh an emotional closeness. We had a falling out and then we made up again. We we became friends again and the song arose immediately in the in the slipstream of that event.

Host Chelsea Briggs also added that the song truly has an eternal reach because it’s a great love song.

Over 40 years later, Hold Me Now is still heard on the radio and has been streamed over a 100 million times. …You might say that Hold Me Now by Thompson Twins holds up and that’s why it’s one of a kind. We’re just lucky that in the case of “Hold Me Now,” it did have that enduring quality that comes from emotional heavyweight content. “Hold Me Now,” became massive because it’s a great love song.

The 1983 Music Video for ‘Hold Me Now’