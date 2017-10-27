A Spooktacular ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Light Show Synced to the Song ‘This Is Halloween’

Tracy, California music teacher Tom BetGeorge and the team at Magical Light Shows decorated BetGeorge‘s home with tens of thousands LED lights and put on an spooktacular Nightmare Before Christmas light show synced to the song “This Is Halloween.”
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Justin Page at on
Tracy, California music teacher Tom BetGeorge and the team at Magical Light Shows decorated BetGeorge‘s home with tens of thousands LED lights and put on an spooktacular Nightmare Before Christmas light show synced to the song “This Is Halloween.”
Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.
Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!
Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.