Pajamaed Performance Artist Comfortably Reads in Bed While Mounted on an Exterior Stucco Wall

In the surreal Thierry Mandon project “Inside-Outside”, the fully pajamaed performance artist comfortably reads in bed underneath a picture frame and in front of a nightstand, each of which is mounted onto an exterior stucco wall. This whole scene requires sustaining the illusion of relaxation while simultaneously maintaining perfect balance. This installation took place in Chambéry, France in 2015.

Characters, a sort of archetype of the individual, are staged in improbable, uncomfortable, absurd situations. They are confronted with incompatible space-times, with their human condition, their limits, their weakness or their creative power. …These themes are reflected in works in which two elements frequently appear, two worlds (ex) posed in a precarious balance; often in search of harmony, of a stable unity between man and his environment.

