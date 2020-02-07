Laughing Squid

They Might Be Giants Perform ‘Sapphire Bullets of Pure Love’ Entirely Backwards During a Live Show

During a live performance at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut, the prolifically creative band They Might Be Giants (previously) performed a song from the 1990 album Flood backwards perfectly. The band renamed this version of the song “Stilloob”, but when this version was then reversed, it was revealed to be “Sapphire Bullets of Pure Love”.

Always up for a challenge, all 5 members of They Might Be Giants decided to learn an entire song backwards. “Stilloob” debuted on February 6, 2020 at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, CT.

Needless to say, this feat was quite impressive to those who witnessed it in action.


