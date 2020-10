German musician Carolina Eyck, who previously played an absolutely gorgeous theremin cover of “The Ecstasy of Gold”, performed a glowing cover of “Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. For further effect, Eyck dimmed the lights and tossed around an illuminated object to make it look like a random bee was just buzzing around the room as she played the rather challenging song.

This is what happens if you leave a bumblebee and a theremin in the same room…

via Born in Space