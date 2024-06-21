An Hour Long Mashup of Iconic Theme Songs From Movies, Television and Video Games

CLMC Music used a pair of KORG synthesizers to perform an hour long mashup of iconic theme songs from movies, television shows, and video games.

Here’s a collection of all my mashup songs 2024…so far. Featuring loads of Movie themes…TV themes … All mashed up together in an epic nearly one hour mashup collection

Included are the theme songs from Ghostbusters, Knight Rider, Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones, Beverly Hills Cop, Mission Impossible, Mortal Kombat, Miami Vice, Star Wars, The Mandalorian, The A-Team and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, just to name a few.

via The Awesomer