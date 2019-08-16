Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

National Geographic Wildlife Photographer Documents Domestic Dogs in His Book ‘The Year of the Dogs’

by at on

The Year of the Dogs

Legendary National Geographic photographer Vincent J Musi, who is known for his spectacular wildlife images, decided to take a year off from traveling the world to spend a year at home with his teenage son. During that time, Musi discovered a love for photographing more domestic subjects, namely dogs and even opened up a dog portrait studio during that year in his South Carolina hometown.

Musi is quite active on Instagram and has turned his newfound craft into a book aptly entitled Year of the Dogs, which is due to be released on September 17, 2019.

As a National Geographic photographer, taking pictures of lions, tigers, and bears was a regular day’s work for Vincent Musi, but in 2017 he gave himself a new challenge: dogs. Using the same lighting and photographic techniques he uses for his National Geographic photography, Musi spent a year shooting portraits of dogs. From a farting bulldog to a Labrador that likes opera, he chronicled the character and personality of everyday dogs.

Musi Year of the Dogs

Anubis

In 2014, Musi gave a rousing TED talk on the craft of photographing animals.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved