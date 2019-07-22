Laughing Squid

The Communities Prepare For All-Out War Against the Whisperers in the Tenth Season of ‘The Walking Dead’

In the trailer for the tenth season of the long-running post-apocalyptic AMC zombie series The Walking Dead, the communities of Alexandria, Hilltop and The Kingdom come together against The Whispers, their common and very dangerous enemy. They prepare for all-out war with new welded medieval-style weapons (including Aaron‘s badass morning star prosthetic hand) and a restored sense of community. Yet this fragile bond threatens to break under growing fear of impending war.

Fear is dangerous. It can split us apart again. … it is going to get worse before it gets better, but we aren’t gonna get through it at all if we do not act as one.





