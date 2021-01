The talented musicians of the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain (previously) performed a very cheerful cover of the appropriately named Pharrell Williams song “Happy”. This footage was taken from a 2018 performance at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City. The group is planning a return to the States in the upcoming months.

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain live-streamed a concert to promote their upcoming US tour. This version of ‘Happy’ is taken from that live show.