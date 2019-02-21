Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Bewildered Man Finds Himself Inside a Life He Doesn’t Recognize in the Trailer for ‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot

by at on

In a tense preview trailer for the upcoming reboot of the original groundbreaking series The Twilight Zone on CBS All Access, a bewildered man (Adam Scott) finds himself inside a future he doesn’t recognize and desperately wants to rewind back to the start. Sanaa Lathan, Tracy Morgan and host Jordan Peele all appear as well.

Witness the re-imagining of the most iconic series of all time. Hosted by Academy Award® winner Jordan Peele…

The series aptly premieres on April 1, 2019.

Here’s the spooky series trailer that aired during Super Bowl LIII.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved