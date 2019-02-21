Bewildered Man Finds Himself Inside a Life He Doesn’t Recognize in the Trailer for ‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot

In a tense preview trailer for the upcoming reboot of the original groundbreaking series The Twilight Zone on CBS All Access, a bewildered man (Adam Scott) finds himself inside a future he doesn’t recognize and desperately wants to rewind back to the start. Sanaa Lathan, Tracy Morgan and host Jordan Peele all appear as well.

Witness the re-imagining of the most iconic series of all time. Hosted by Academy Award® winner Jordan Peele…

The series aptly premieres on April 1, 2019.

Witness the reimagining of the most iconic series of all time, hosted by Academy Award® winner @JordanPeele.#TheTwilightZone premieres April 1, only on @CBSAllAccess: https://t.co/2CmHhdwTm8 pic.twitter.com/LiQv0WP2nG — The Twilight Zone (@TheTwilightZone) February 21, 2019

Here’s the spooky series trailer that aired during Super Bowl LIII.