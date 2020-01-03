Humans Trade Places With Animals as Climate Change Victims in the Powerful Animation ‘The Turning Point’

In the absolutely powerful and timely animation “The Turning Point” by the incredibly talentedillustrator Steve Cutts (previously), the human race becomes the hapless victims of climate change, environmental pollution and displacement due to the daily whims, needs and laws of the animal kingdom. The sentiment is driven even further with a urgent soundtrack by Wantaways.

‘The Turning Point’ explores climate change, the destruction of the environment and species extinction from different perspective.

