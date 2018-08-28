Laughing Squid

The Space Song, A Catchy Animated Educational Song About the Planets of the Solar System

We Are the Planets of the Solar System

Clare Julia and Si Bennett of Planet Custard and Egg Cup Creative, the team behind videos for such bands as Muse, The Charlatans and Guns N Roses, have created a The Space Song, a wonderfully animated, educational song about the planets of the solar system. The really catchy tune explains the order of how far each planet sits from the sun, the general geological nature of each planet and even gives Pluto a brief chance to plead its case.

Mercury Venus enough Mars Jupiter and Saturn Uranus and Neptune all orbit the Sun these are the planets in the solar system these are the planets in the solar system they all orbit the Sun. ..but they could be on the planets around, yes there could other planets around…

Vote Pluto

